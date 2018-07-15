Griezmann not bothered by Courtois criticism

Antoine Griezmann says France should not be bothered by the criticism of their playing style ahead of the World Cup final against Croatia on Sunday.

The France forward reckons Les Bleus should only put their focus on adding a second star on their shirts.

Griezmann’s former teammate at Atletico Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, criticised France’ playing style after his country lost to Didier Deschamps’s side in the semi-final.

However, the 27-year-old forward wants his team to ignore the criticism and focus on doing the job in the field of play against Croatia in the final.

Griezmann told journalists: “Thibaut Courtois, he played at Atletico, he was a Spanish champion. With Chelsea, does he believe he is playing the football of Barcelona?

“I don’t care how. I want a second star to be on this shirt, and if I have the star, I do not care about the game we have done.

“We thought we needed to be a solid block, hard to beat. It is improved over time.

“We know that we can be offensive at any moment, but the defence remains our base.”