The ultimate fan experience at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan was recently in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This article was created in partnership with Vivo, the official smartphone of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

For many a football fan, attending a FIFA World Cup is the big dream.

It is the biggest event in world football which happens just once every four years, where the best players from all across the globe gather in search of leading their respective nations to glory.

On Sunday, 78,011 fans will fill Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium as France and Croatia face off in the final of Russia 2018.

But while any seat in the house would be good enough to witness such a spectacle, all throughout the tournament, there has been a select group of fans fortunate enough to experience the World Cup from the ground… literally.

As the official smartphone of the World Cup, Vivo has been organising the “Vivo Super Fan Photographers” programme, which has been going on all tournament long – since Russia kicked things off a month ago with a 5-0 triumph over Saudi Arabia.

The 128-strong contingent of Vivo Super Fan Photographers comprised not only football fans and consumers, but also celebrities, leading social media influencers, media partners and key opinion leaders from around the world.

Ahead of each match, they were provided with a Vivo smartphone and granted special pitch-side and stadium access to capture exclusive content, with the highlight being a front-row view of the pre-match warm-ups as illustrious names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepared to do battle.

Thereafter, the Vivo Super Fan Photographers then took their place in the stands for the rest of their World Cup experience.