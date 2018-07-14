FIFA announce new dates for next World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced new dates for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Infantino revealed during a closing press conference in Russia on Friday that the 2022 tournament will be played between November 21 to December 18.

However, the FIFA boss stated that he was still unsure if the number of teams will be increased from 32 to 48 teams.

#FRA #CRO We now know our FIFA #WorldCupFinal teams… 👀 Relive a dramatic couple of days of football here 👉 https://t.co/k5MLy2J4F9 pic.twitter.com/dXMhXep6EB — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2018

The 2018 global showpiece in Russia will come to an end on Sunday when France and Croatia go head-to-head in the battle to be crowned world champions.

FIFA has been forced to move the World Cup from June and July due to temperatures in Qatar that can hit as high as 41.3°C during that time.

Infantino told a press conference: “The World Cup in 2022 will be played from November 21 to December 18: the idea is to involve 48 teams.

“We have agreements and a contract with Qatar, but it’s still too early to know if there will be 32 teams or more.

“For now, anything is possible. With 48 teams, many ‘regional’ tensions would be solved so I don’t want to close the door to this opportunity.”