Infantino: It was the best World Cup ever

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has praised Russia for their successful staging of the World Cup and has described the 2018 tournament as one of the best.

The competition will come to an end on Sunday as France and Croatia battle it out to be named the 2018 World champions, at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Infantino stated that the global showpiece has helped end perceptions about Russia and the world had discovered a welcoming country.

He also praised the quality football displayed by the teams ahead of Sunday’s final.

Infantino told a press conference: “Since a couple of years I was saying that this will be the best World Cup ever. Today I can say it even more, with more conviction… It is the best World Cup ever. For this, I would, first of all, like to thank everyone, which was involved in the participation, the organisation of the World Cup.

“The Russian people, a big, big thank you to Russia. A big thank to the Russian government, President Putin, of course, the organizing committee, the Russian Football Union, everyone who was involved in this country to make sure this World Cup would be the best ever.

“The World Cup has changed the perception of the world towards Russia. I think everyone who has been here for some time … has discovered a welcoming country.”