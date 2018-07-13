Modric would sacrifice Champions League wins for World Cup

Croatia star Luka Modric insists he would give away all of his Champions League winners’ medals to win the 2018 World Cup.

Modric has helped Croatia reach their first ever World Cup final and made it clear that he would do almost anything to secure the trophy for his compatriots.

“I would trade all four [Champions League] titles for this one,” he told the press.

“No matter what happens in the final, this is the greatest success story in Croatian sport, but we all have the desire to be the champions. We are full of confidence, we have character and we have everything a team needs to be world champions.”

Modric is also in the running to clinch the coveted Ballon d’Or award this year, due to his performances for Real Madrid and Croatia, but he remains solely focused on the World Cup final against France on Sunday.

“Everyone’s asking me about it but I’m not burdened by it,” he added. “We have to do it, if we don’t make this last step… we have to do it.

“When we came to the competition, we were fairly modest, without promoting ourselves. The goal was to go through the groups.

“I felt such belief that I have never felt before, and I don’t think it’s chance that we’ve made it to the final.”