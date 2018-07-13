Giroud: France are supremely focused

France striker Olivier Giroud is determined to claim the 2018 World Cup trophy and has urged his teammates not to waste this rare opportunity.

Les Bleus will take on Croatia in the World Cup final at Stadion Luzhniki on Sunday, after beating Belgium 1-0 in the semi-finals thanks to a Samuel Umtiti winner.

Giroud compared France’s current situation with the 2016 European Championships when they also made the final, after beating Germany in the semi-finals, only to lose to Portugal when it mattered most.

However, the Chelsea forward believes the mentality in the France camp is more focused than it was two years ago.

“It’s different. After the semi-final when we won against Germany we were a bit euphoric, whereas against Belgium it was different,” he said.

“It’s not the same feeling – we know we still have one game to win. There’s that real focus and concentration to finish the job – that’s why it’s different. We’ve come a long way to get here and we don’t want to waste this opportunity now.

“You can’t win a World Cup on just talent. Talent alone is not sufficient. You need efficiency. The mental strength is 70 per cent of the job. If you’re ready to work for your team-mates and each other with dedication and commitment then anything can happen.”