Perisic eyes revenge against France

Ivan Perisic is looking for revenge from a defeat 20 years ago, when Croatia battle with France to lift the World Cup trophy this weekend.

Perisic was inspirational in Croatia’s 2-1 extra time win over England on Wednesday, which earned them a place in their first ever World Cup final.

But the Inter Milan winger still remembers how close Croatia came to reaching the final in 1998, when two goals from Lilian Thuram saw France come from 1-0 down to emerge victorious in their semi-final meeting.

France went on to win the World Cup that year and are favourites to do so again, but Perisic is desperate for Croatia to even the score.

“France stopped us in the semi-finals in 1998,” he told Fifa.com.

“We will have some extra motivation because of that, for sure. But this is a totally different story.

“They are favourites, but we will do our best to surprise them. We have three days to prepare ourselves.

“We are all happy to be staying in Moscow, that was our goal. Our dream is so close now.”