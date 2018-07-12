Mourinho: England have an exciting future ahead

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes England can feel optimistic about their future, despite losing to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals.

CLICK HERE for the FIFA World Cup match centre

The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 on Wednesday night after an extra-time strike from Mario Mandzukic secured Croatia’s spot in the final, where they will face France on Sunday.

Despite the obvious disappointment, England felt after being knocked out, Mourinho reckons they should feel proud and look forward towards a bright future.

“England have reason to cry because they were so close to [reaching the World Cup final], but they have also have reason to be optimistic,” the Mourinho told RT.

“The team improved a lot in relation to previous appearances. It’s a young team, the majority of the players will play in the next World Cup with more experience at club level.

“If I was in charge of the FA there would be no doubt that I would keep Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland in their jobs and give them the chance to take the team to the next Euros and the next World Cup.

“The players and the squad, everybody involved in the World Cup, have a reason to come back home with pride after giving everything and making the country proud.”