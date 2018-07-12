Kane gutted and hurt by semi-final loss

Harry Kane was left devastated as England lost 2-1 to Croatia in their World Cup semi-final clash in Moscow on Wednesday night.

Kieran Trippier opened the scoring on just five minutes through a superbly taken free-kick but Ivan Perisic stole in on 68 minutes to send the tie into extra-time.

Mario Mandzukic then won the match for Croatia when he struck with 109 minutes on the clock.

After the clash, an emotional Kane said he felt England was good enough to make it to the final.

He told ITV: “We’re gutted. It hurts, it hurts a lot. It’s going to hurt for a while of course.

“We can hold our heads up high. It’s been a fantastic journey. We got further than anyone else could thought we would have.

“We know we’ve done everyone proud but we wanted to go on and win it.

“We thought we were just good enough, we thought we could have done that. But we’ve fallen just a bit short. It hurts. I don’t know what else to say.”

England still has one more match to play in Russia, the third/fourth place play-off with Belgium on Saturday.

Kane can still end as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, with his nearest challenger Romelu Lukaku on four goals.