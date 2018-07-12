Modric: Lack of respect inspired us

Luka Modric has said the lack of respect shown to Croatia by English journalists and pundits was a motivating factor for Croatia’s players in their World Cup semi-final victory.

The Real Madrid midfielder said his teammates had used the criticism to motivate them.

Modric starred as Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time in Moscow and set up a Sunday final against France.

Speaking after the game, he said that the English media, some of whom who had predicted an easy win for Gareth Southgate’s side, had shown a lack of respect.

“People were talking … English journalists, pundits from television,” he said. “They underestimated Croatia tonight and that was a huge mistake.”

“All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying: ‘OK, today we will see who will be tired.’ They should be more humble and respect their opponents more.

“We showed again that we were not tired – we dominated the game mentally and physically. We should have killed the game even before extra-time.

“This is an amazing achievement for us – it’s a dream come true after such a long time. We are in the final and that is the biggest success in Croatia history. We have to be proud.”