Reaction as England exit

They dared to dream, but England’s World Cup dreams were ended on Wednesday night as Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 and book a spot in Sunday’s final.

England, playing in the semi-final for the first time since 1990, had looked on course thanks to Kieran Trippier’s fifth-minute free kick and a strong opening half.

But Croatia fought back after the break, levelling through Ivan Perisic in the 68th minute before snatching the win in extra time through Mario Mandzukic on 109 minutes.

It was a harsh lesson for Gareth Southgate’s young team, but their unexpected run to the last four left most England fans feeling proud of the team for the first time in many years.

A feeling that was reflected in the online reaction.

