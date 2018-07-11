Mbappe in dreamland after reaching final

Kylian Mbappe admits it is a dream to reach the World Cup final, following France’s 1-0 semi-final defeat of Belgium on Tuesday night.

Samuel Umtiti scored the only goal of the game from a corner on 51 minutes to secure Sunday’s clash with one of Croatia or England, who play on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game, Mbappe who again impressed after shining in earlier games, explained just what it meant to him to make it to the final of the global showpiece.

He was reported on the official Ligue 1 site saying: “This is unbelievable. It’s all you could dream of in this lifetime, a future lifetime… it’s everything.

“I don’t really have the words, it’s extraordinary. Even in my wildest dreams – and I’m a pretty wild dreamer – I would never have imagined this.”

The winger added: “Everyone’s proud of us. We still have another very important step to go but we’re nonetheless very proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.

“The coach was happy with our performance. We all hugged and [FFF president Noel] Le Graet came in to see us, as did President [of France Emmanuel] Macron.

“Everyone’s behind us; we’re all together. All the people of France are there, the Arc de Triomphe was swarming with people… it’s incredible!”