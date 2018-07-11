Klopp hails underrated Henderson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact that Jordan Henderson has had for England at the World Cup to prove his critics wrong.

The Liverpool skipper has earned praises from pundits for his role in England’s impressive campaign so far at the World Cup in Russia.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given Henderson the nod ahead of Tottenham’s Eric Dier at the World Cup and the midfield ace has been key in a role as deep-lying playmaker for the youthful Three Lions squad.

Henderson was doubtful for the semi-final clash with Croatia with a hamstring injury, but has since been passed fit to play on Wednesday night.

Klopp told journalists: “I think there is a lot more to come but finally they see Jordan Henderson.

“Before that, maybe he was too easily overseen because somebody needs to do the work in a midfield like Hendo for example.

“But he is not only a workhorse, he is a really good footballer as well so I am happy for him that he is getting a little bit of the light and it is well deserved.”