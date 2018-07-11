Pogba focused on World Cup final

Paul Pogba says he is determined to win the World Cup after losing in the final of the 2016 European Championships to Portugal.

Les Bleus defeated Belgium 1-0 at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday with a goal from Samuel Umtiti on 51 minutes.

They will now face one of Croatia or England in the final in Moscow on Sunday and Pogba is determined to get his hands on the World Cup trophy.

The Manchester United midfielder told L’Equipe: “It’s beautiful, it’s good, but there’s still a step.

“Today I’m happy but it’s not like the Euros. We had the chance to win the final of the Euros, but we missed a wonderful thing and we must not let this chance pass.

“You have to focus. We savour [the win] a little, but we must now focus on the final. We were there [in 2016], we were close to winning the title and we missed.

“It makes me happy that people are happy, but I hope to make them even happier on the evening of the 15th of July.”