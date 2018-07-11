Griezmann: France won like Atletico

France star Antoine Griezmann reckons the 1-0 win over Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals was similar to the type of victories he has experienced at Atletico.

Les Bleus knocked Belgium out of the global showpiece at Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday night thanks to a winning goal from Samuel Umtiti, who headed home in the 51st minute from Griezmann’s corner kick.

Griezmann was delighted to book a place in the World Cup final, where they will face either England or Croatia, and compared the style of the victory to that of the Rojiblancos in La Liga.

“I am happy with the performance of my team-mates,” he told L’Equipe

“We defended and scored a goal on a set-piece. It was a bit like Atletico.

“It’s amazing to see the joy we can give. This was the goal I had set myself at the beginning of the tournament.”

France also made the European Championship final when they hosted the tournament in 2016, but they lost to Portugal in the final.