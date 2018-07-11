FIFA World Cup |

England train with rubber chicken

The England squad enjoyed an unusual warm-up routine as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.

The Three Lions were in Repino on Tuesday for a training session, where they had good time throwing around a rubber chicken, certainly adding to their already high spirits.

England, who have reached the final four of the world spectacle for the first time since 1990, will travel to Moscow for their most important game in decades.

Comments