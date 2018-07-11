England train with rubber chicken

The England squad enjoyed an unusual warm-up routine as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.
The Three Lions were in Repino on Tuesday for a training session, where they had good time throwing around a rubber chicken, certainly adding to their already high spirits.
When you bring a rubber chicken to training… 🐔😂@England // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qRZCxxiZt0
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 10 July 2018
England, who have reached the final four of the world spectacle for the first time since 1990, will travel to Moscow for their most important game in decades.