Lloris: Belgium will be a tough challenge

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has emphasised the quality of their World Cup semi-final opponents Belgium, stating that they are ‘strong everywhere’.

Les Bleus were counted among the favourites ahead of the World Cup in Russia and have thus far lived up to expectations by booking their place in the semi-finals, after beating Argentina and Uruguay in the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, Belgium has enjoyed a perfect record at this year’s tournament. They won all three of their group games and followed it up with wins over Japan and Brazil to clinch a place in the last four.

France and Belgium will clash at Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday night. The winner will face either England or Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

“They are an exhaustive team, they know how to do everything,” Lloris told a press conference.

“I think the Belgian team is the most exhaustive team in all aspects of the game during this tournament – they are strong everywhere. They have everything they need to be a great team and they are a great team.

“It is a fantastic generation and in order to beat them, we will have to play a great match.

“We know there are going to be difficult moments and we’ll have to be ready to suffer.

“But we will be ready because we have an extremely good state of mind and it is the semi-finals in the World Cup. It is an opportunity in our careers and we have to grab it with both hands.”