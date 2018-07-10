Lovren relishing Kane test

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren says he is ready to test himself against England’s star striker Harry Kane in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The two men faced each other in the Premier League last season and it was Kane who came out on top in October when Tottenham thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium. Kane netted a brace and provided an assist, while Lovren was substituted at half-time.

However, the Croatia centre-back is determined to help his country make it to the World Cup final and is looking forward to taking on Kane once again.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the Premier League,” he told the press.

“He deserves every credit he gets. In the last few seasons he’s always scored more than 25 goals and he’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“But I like to challenge these strikers and to show to everyone that I’m one of the best defenders.”

“England are one of the favourites to win the World Cup and you have to respect that,” he added.

“But we enjoy playing against big teams, as we showed against Argentina, and have nothing to lose.”