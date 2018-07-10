Vermaelen: Mbappe can decide every match in a flash

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen is expecting Kylian Mbappe to be the main threat for France in their World Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old forward has been one of Les Bleus’ best players so far at the tournament, with three goals to his name including a brace against Argentina in the round of 16.

Vermaelen feels the Red Devils’ defence will have to be at their best to deal with the Paris-Saint Germain speedster.

“For me Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the French selection. He is extremely fast and can decide every match in a flash,” Vermaelen told reporters.

“But also players like (Ousmane) Dembele, (Olivier) Giroud or (N’Golo) Kante have their specific, strong qualities.

“Now we want to continue until the end. If we do not make it to the final, or do not become world champions, that would also be a disappointment.

“A few hours after the game with Brazil, the focus was already on the game against France. Because our ambition is winning that final.

“France has always been one of the favourites to win the tournament. Maybe it will be a more difficult match than against Brazil.”