Southgate: We’re on the verge of greatness

England manager Gareth Southgate believes lifting the 2018 World Cup would see his players being held in even higher esteem than the class 1966.

Southgate took an inexperienced squad to Russia with an average age of 26 – the third-youngest at the tournament behind NIgeria and France.

The Three Lions have certainly exceeded expectations by reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990, with Croatia awaiting them at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Southgate has experienced the pressure before as a player after featuring for his country at France ’98, and feels this group could surpass the 1966 World Cup-winning team in greatness if they triumph in Russia.

“We’ve talked, touched briefly, certainly, on the team which won [the World Cup in 1966], how they’re still held and revered,” the 47-year-old told reporters.

“At the beginning we were working together with the lads and trying to sell them the vision of what’s possible, what we’re looking to achieve in the long term.

“We also feel we’ve had events on when we’ve been in camp when some of those guys [from the 1966 squad] have been in, when the road was named at St George’s [Park National Football Centre, England’s training base at home] after Sir Alf [Ramsey, the World Cup-winning coach in 1966].

“I’ve met quite a few of those players and we know exactly how they’re held and perhaps in the modern era that would be even crazier, [with] social media and everything else, the global thing is so much bigger.”