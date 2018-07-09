Pickford not affected by criticism

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford insists he is not fazed by criticism and will take confidence into the Croatia tie in the World Cup semi-finals.

Pickford was at the receiving end of some criticism after the 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia, which saw him fail to stop Adnan Januzaj’s winning strike.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pointed out Pickford’s lack of height when talking about the goal, but later clarified that he did not mean to criticise the Everton gloveman. Courtois and Pickford could face each other again in the final, should both England and Belgium, who face France, win their respective semi-finals.

“I would not let that affect me,” Pickford told reporters in the build-up to England’s clash with Croatia on Wednesday. “It is just a game of football. I don’t let anything like that [criticism] affect me. I’m just a normal lad. It’s only football.

“A lot of people think I am only young, but it is my second season in the Premier League, and I do not feel as if I am far away from guys like that [Courtois].

“I got a lot of games under my belt in the lower leagues, and I don’t feel the Premier League or this [England] is that much different. In some way, non-league and League Two was the hard challenge.”