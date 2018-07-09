Kane: We want to finish the job

England captain Harry Kane is adamant the Three Lions can rewrite the history books by going all the way and winning the World Cup in Russia.

Kane, who is the top goal scorer at the global showpiece in Russia with six goals, feels reaching the final can inspire their next generation to keep dreaming big.

Gareth Southgate’s charges will play Croatia in the semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday as the try to emulate the class of 1966.

The Three Lions striker admitted that he was also inspired meeting Sir Geoff Hurst, who was the hero of his country in the final of the 1966 tournament.

England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinals to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 32 years.

Kane told journalist: “It’s amazing to meet any heroes from ’66 and it gives you so much inspiration, obviously it’s been a long time since England have done well in a major tournament.

“As a player and as a professional I know that I have a job, on and off the pitch, to inspire people and inspire kids watching this tournament. It’s amazing because I was one of those kids growing up who wanted to play for England. So to be here now, leading this team out, I’m so proud.

“No-one wants to go home. Everyone wants to finish the job and we are excited to try and do that. We want to be here till the end. We are one step closer to what is the biggest game in football as a professional.”