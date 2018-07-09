As he prepares to face France in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, Belgium star Eden Hazard admits he used to support Les Bleus as a child.

Hazard grew up supporting France, having moved to Lille at the age of 14 after living in the French-speaking region of Belgium, but will square off against them on Tuesday night at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

As a child, Hazard’s love for the French team coincided with their World Cup win on home soil in 1998, while Belgium coach Thierry Henry, who was part of the ’98 squad, will no doubt also experience some internal conflict as he aims to help the Red Devils beat his home nation.

“With my brothers, we have always been more supporters of France than Belgium because we grew up with ’98,” Hazard told the press.

“At the time, there wasn’t the jersey of Belgium, that’s why we wore the one of France.

“I do not want to denigrate the Belgium team of the time, there were very good players, but at that time, it was France.”