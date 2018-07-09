Dalic: Rakitic is in terrific form

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has heaped praise on midfielder Ivan Rakitic, claiming that the Barcelona star is in the form of his career.

Rakitic has been influential for Croatia at the World Cup in Russia. The 30-year-old scored the decisive penalties in shootouts against Denmark and Russia to help his country reach the semi-final stage.

“In my personal opinion, I think this is the best he’s played for the Croatian national team. It’s just a continuation of a great season that he had at Barcelona,” Dalic told the press.

“He means a lot to the whole team and I think that Luka [Modric] and Ivan together are the best midfielders at this tournament and hopefully they will continue in the same manner.

“Not only is he playing well throughout the match, but he is showing great confidence about him which he proved with two decisive penalties in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

“And I think this is the best he’s been playing throughout his whole career.”

Croatia will square off with England in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night. They have never reached a World Cup final, but finished third in the 1998 tournament.