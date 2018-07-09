Henderson hopes to be fit for semi-finals

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says he should be ready to play against Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals after experiencing a tight hamstring.

The Liverpool captain was substituted in the 85th minute of England’s 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday, due to a hamstring niggle. However, he is optimistic about recovering in time for the Croatia clash on Wednesday night.

“I was just a little bit tight before the game, so towards the last 20 minutes I just overstretched and I felt it a little bit,” Henderson told UK newspapers.

“But it doesn’t feel too bad, so hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate added: “Hendo was feeling tightness in his hamstring, which was why we made the change.

“We’ll just have to assess the bodies.”

Henderson has started four of England’s five 2018 World Cup games, as he was rested in the group-stage fixture against Belgium.