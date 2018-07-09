England fans celebrate Sweden win, but some take it too far

It seems that England’s most successful World Cup campaign in almost 30 years is sending fans just a little bit crazy.

The last time England went so far in the tournament was back in 1990 when Gary Lineker, Terry Butcher and Paul Gascoigne were among the team who suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to West Germany in Turin.

England’s progress in the tournament, combined with a heatwave that has hit the country has sparked some over-the-top celebrations, although alcohol also probably had something to do with it.

The quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday saw some fans getting a bit carried away, with the now ubiquitous anthem “it’s coming home” featuring heavily.

Another video of England fans celebrating in Southend yesterday. Thanks to James Gandy for this pic.twitter.com/uoQsPSWeQx — Chris Phillips (@CJPhillips1982) July 8, 2018

Of course, there were some fans who took things a bit too far.

#ENG fan celebrates by jumping off a bus and falling through the roof of the bus stop 🙈👏🏼 #ItsComingHome #WorldCup #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/SxyLTVuPyC — Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) July 8, 2018

Like those who decided to trash the display area of an IKEA store after the win over Sweden.

England fans wreck an IKEA in west London after the Sweden game.pic.twitter.com/gtDt5hdp9d — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2018

This was one of several incidents of vandalism that thankfully were condemned by most of the general public, with fans raising funds to repair the damage.

Celebrate this summer England, we may not see another like it. But don't try and pass off hooliganism as celebration. Destroying an Ikea and an NHS vehicle makes you a thug not a fan. #ThreeLions — All Things Albion (@AllAlbion) July 8, 2018

🚑 FUNDRAISING APPEAL 🚑 After the events which saw an emergency response vehicle vandalised, the MSC have set up a fundraising page to help with any repairs. If you’d like to put something towards helping those who help us, then donate below!https://t.co/XVTyu19j4d pic.twitter.com/1GRf7xC46x — Millwall Supporters’ Club (@TheMillwallFans) July 8, 2018

While many of the perpetrators were later identified by police via social media.

** IDENTIFIED ** Many thanks to all for sharing.. Now it’s our turn 👀👮‍♂️👩‍⚖️👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/0OUTgpnxVq — Poplar Police (@MPSPoplar) July 8, 2018

Not sure they will enjoy watching the semi-final from a prison cell!