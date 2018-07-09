FIFA World Cup

England fans celebrate Sweden win, but some take it too far

It seems that England’s most successful World Cup campaign in almost 30 years is sending fans just a little bit crazy.

The last time England went so far in the tournament was back in 1990 when Gary Lineker, Terry Butcher and Paul Gascoigne were among the team who suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to West Germany in Turin.

England’s progress in the tournament, combined with a heatwave that has hit the country has sparked some over-the-top celebrations, although alcohol also probably had something to do with it.

The quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday saw some fans getting a bit carried away, with the now ubiquitous anthem “it’s coming home” featuring heavily.

Of course, there were some fans who took things a bit too far.

Like those who decided to trash the display area of an IKEA store after the win over Sweden.

This was one of several incidents of vandalism that thankfully were condemned by most of the general public, with fans raising funds to repair the damage.

While many of the perpetrators were later identified by police via social media.

Not sure they will enjoy watching the semi-final from a prison cell!

Comments