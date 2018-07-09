Dalic: We can handle Kane

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has said his side can cope with Harry Kane in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against England.

The two teams will play in Moscow to decide who makes the final on Sunday.

Dalic, 51, singled out the tournament’s top-scorer and Raheem Sterling as potential threats for England, but added that his team were not worried.

“But we believe in our strengths,” said Dalic. “We don’t fear England.”

“He [Kane] is top scorer – he’s not easy to stop. But we have top centre-backs. We managed to stop Messi and [Christian] Eriksen so hopefully we can stop Kane.”

Asked about potential weaknesses in the England team, Dalic, who only took over as coach in October, replied: “I wouldn’t say there are any glaring weaknesses – they are in the semi-finals, that says it all.

“They showed from the games I’ve seen so far that they play direct football and they are very fast.

“They are really good at set-pieces and their tall players are dangerous at corners.

He also singled out Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as another dangerman, despite the 23-year old being criticised by fans after failing to score so far.

“I think Raheem Sterling is an important player because he is really fast and his combination with Harry Kane is really dangerous.”

Dalic said that his staff would be analysing Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of Wednesday’s crunch match.

“They dealt with Sweden relatively easily so we know they are going to be a difficult opponent and we respect them,” he continued.

“But we believe in our strengths too. We don’t fear England or anybody else.”