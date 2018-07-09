Vida free to face England in semis

Domagoj Vida is eligible to face England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals after FIFA gave the Croatia international a warning over his conduct.

The 29-year-old played a crucial part in the quarter-final victory over Russia on Saturday, scoring with an extra-time header in a 2-2 draw and converting from the spot as the Blazers triumphed on penalties.

However, world football’s governing body was alerted to a video on social media in which Vida appeared alongside former Dynamo Kiev team-mate Ognjen Vukojevic and said ‘Glory to Ukraine’ – a phrase used by Ukrainian nationalists.

The Besiktas defender was facing a potential two-match ban, as political slogans of any kind are outlawed by FIFA’s disciplinary code, although he escaped with just a warning.

Switzerland trio Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner were fined earlier in the tournament for celebrating against Serbia with crossed hand gestures resembling an eagle, a symbol of Albania.