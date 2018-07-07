Tite: Chance was cruel to Brazil

Brazil national team coach Tite believes Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the World Cup came largely out of poor fortune for his side.

Selecao were knocked out of the tournament after an early Fernandinho own goal put the Belgians 1-0 up, before a 31st minute Kevin De Bruyne strike secured a 2-0 advantage for De Rode Duivels.

The Brazilians responded in the second stanza with wave-after-wave of attacks but could only manage to pull one goal back which came from a Renato Augusto header with just under 15 minutes to go.

As such, the European outfit advance to the semi-finals of the competition while the South American giants are headed home.

Nonetheless, Tite takes the view that his players dominated play and were simply unlucky at the Kazan Arena.

He told reporters: “Football has a randomness but I don’t like to talk about luck. When it is on our side it is a polite way of putting down the opponent. So I don’t believe in luck.

“Randomness, accidents, they happen. And today they happened. It hurts to say that. That is not to undermine Belgium, who are a great team. But chance was cruel to us. It was so hard and it is very hard to accept.

“We had the upper hand for two-thirds of the game, a very high-quality game. Belgium turned their chances into goals. It’s very difficult to say this but it was a great game. Two very impressive teams technically.

“With all this pain that I am feeling, this bitterness, it is difficult to talk, but those who like football took great pleasure in watching this game. What a game it was.”