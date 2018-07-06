Deschamps backs Mbappe to keep improving

France manager Didier Deschamps has praised the performances of star forward Kylian Mbappe and claimed that the teenager can continue improving.

Mbappe put in a match-winning performance in the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia as he netted a brace and won a penalty for Les Bleus to help them beat Argentina 4-3 and clinch a place in the quarter-finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was widely praised for the impact he made and Deschamps is convinced the youngster will continue to shine for France and improve his game as he gains experience.

France take on Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday afternoon.

“That’s very good what he did, it puts more light on what he is capable of. Doing it in such a match gives a larger sounding board,” Deschamps told the press.

“He had time to digest it. From Tuesday, he has recovered and this is the high level. The Uruguayans have seen what he is capable of.

“Despite all he does well, he is still learning because despite what all that these young players can do, at their age, we learn.”