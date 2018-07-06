Lloris: Pogba starting to grow in the locker room

France captain Hugo Lloris has praised maturing Paul Pogba and says the Manchester United midfielder is becoming a leader in the France dressing room.

Lloris feels Pogba has grown into an important player for France and his leadership abilities will be recognized at the World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year old midfielder has so far netted one goal at the global showpiece and Lloris has backed him to play an important role if Les Bleus are to go all the way to the final.

France take on Uruguay in World Cup quarterfinal match scheduled for Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

Lloris told a press conference: “I think he’s maturing, he’s growing.”

“He’s accumulating experience, be it with Manchester United, Juventus – now he’s lining up more seasons, more caps. He’s starting to grow in the locker room also and that is a good thing because he’s a true leader.

“He’s a very ambitious player. We all know he’s extremely talented and he has a lot to offer the team and his team-mates.

“I think that these big competitions are also good to reveal the talent of players and I’m sure it’s going to be the case for Paul.”