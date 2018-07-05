Henderson forever in Pickford’s debt

Jordan Henderson says he will remain ‘forever in debt’ to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his heroics in the last 16 penalty shootout win over Colombia.

The Liverpool captain saw his penalty saved before Mateus Uribe smashed his spotkick against the crossbar.

Pickford then saved from Carlos Bacca to secure a 4-3 win and send the Three Lions into a quarter-final clash with Sweden.

Speaking following the game, the Reds midfielder said he was indebted to Pickford.

He explained: “I thanked him, I can’t thank him enough, I’m forever in his debt.

“You obviously fear the worst when you miss the penalty but Pickers has done brilliantly with the save. We’re a really close group, I think you can see that.

“It’s difficult when you miss and nothing can be said that’s going to make it alright but it’s not about me, it doesn’t really matter now, we won and that’s the main thing.”

On his unsuccessful kick, Henderson added: “I can hardly remember it. Maybe it was a good height for the keeper if anything, it needed to be higher or lower but in penalties you can miss or there can be a good save. Thankfully the lads dug me out.

“It wouldn’t put me off but it might put Gareth off! I’d take another one but obviously it’s down to the manager and I would understand if he chose someone else.”