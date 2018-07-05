Matuidi: Mbappe is tough to mark

Blaise Matuidi is adamant Kylian Mbappe will once again be France’s main man when they take on Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Friday.

Mbappe netted a brace in France 4-3 victory over Argentina, which eliminated Lionel Messi’s side from the tournament.

The 19-year old has been among France’s best players so far in the tournament and Matuidi believes he will be too difficult to handle against Uruguay just as he was against Argentina.

The Juventus midfielder feels the young forward’s blistering speed makes him tough to mark as he explores even small spaces.

Matuidi told journalists: “Watching him in day-to-day training, I can tell you that even in small spaces ‘the little guy’ is strong.

“He’s tough to mark. He can move between the smallest spaces. He’s very alive in the way he changes his rhythm with the ball or when he calls for the ball. He’s a very interesting player in that sense.

“Even if Uruguay are a tough team who leave no space to the opponent, he can find spaces.

“We trust him.”