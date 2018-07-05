Delph rejoins England camp after birth of daughter

Fabian Delph has rejoined the England squad in Russia after being given time off to be with his family for the birth of his daughter.

Delph was not part of the Three Lions squad that beat Colombia in the round of 16 on penalties on Tuesday to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the global showpiece.

The Manchester City midfielder admitted that watching his teammates clinch an important win over Colombia and the birth of his daughter made it a special week for him.

He played the full 90 minutes in the group stage final match against Belgium and will be available for selection in Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Sweden.

Delph wrote on his social media account: “I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours.

“Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans.

“At 07:52, me, my wife and 2 beautiful daughters welcomed there (sic) baby sister into the world. I can’t put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling…Back to Russia now.”