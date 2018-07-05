Kompany: Brazil’s talent won’t faze Belgium

Belgium defender Vincent Kompany admits Brazil has some of the most skilful players at the World Cup but insists that teamwork trumps individual talent.

The Red Devils were made to work hard in their round of 16 clash with Japan on Monday, as they came back from two goals down to beat the Blue Samurai 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Nacer Chadli.

The victory set up a quarter-final meeting with the Selecao, who beat Mexico 2-0 in their last-16 clash. Kompany is well aware of the talent in Brazil’s squad, but he is also confident that Belgium can overcome the challenge.

“Individually, Brazil are the strongest team in this World Cup,” the Manchester City centre-back told reporters.

“That is a compliment but it doesn’t affect our chances against them. None of us are going to sleep at night thinking we have already lost to Brazil.

“Defensively they are solid, they win all their defensive duels and in attack, they are not scared to take people on one on one. They always have a key to unlock any situation.

“We are going to look them in the eye. But if we make this a match of individuals, then we’ll lose.

“If it becomes a match of individual performances we’ve got no chance. If we play as a team, if we fight for each other, we can do it and that’s what matters to me.”