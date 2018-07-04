Pekerman slams England behaviour

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has accused England of diving during their World Cup last 16 victory over Los Cafeteros at the Spartak Stadium.

Harry Kane’s 57th-minute penalty was cancelled out by Yerry Mina in stoppage time, forcing the game to extra time. A penalty shootout followed and England emerged triumphant, but the game was not without its controversies.

Jordan Henderson and Wilmar Barrios were involved in an altercation during the first half of what was generally a hot-tempered clash. The Liverpool captain went down, claiming to have been headbutted, and Barrios was yellow-carded.

“Players fall in the box, they collide and fall,” Pekerman said after the game, according to Sky Sports.

“You have to try and stand in the shoes of these players. They are subject to situations which shouldn’t really be present in football.

“These interruptions are bad. When there are so, so many fouls and interruptions, I think that’s not good.

“We have to try and find the right balance so that football can happen and the two sides can play the match with good intentions.

“We shouldn’t only look at Colombian players, people should look at England players. I wish I was wrong, but I think from the next match England will be much more careful.

“Today we were on the receiving end of this but I hope it won’t happen again. It’s been absolutely obvious, too obvious.”

Colombian players were themselves involved in several disputes with officials throughout the match and picked up six yellow cards to England’s two.

Gareth Southgate’s side will face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.