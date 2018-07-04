Kane: We’re glad to rid ourselves of shootout burden

England captain Harry Kane has revealed his relief after they won their first World Cup penalty shootout in the last 16 clash against Colombia.

After Yerry Mina’s late equaliser cancelled out Kane’s 57th-minute penalty and sent Tuesday’s clash at the Spartak Stadium to extra time, which was followed by penalties, England triumphed 4-3 in the shootout.

🗣️"So that's what it feels like"‼️ All the online fun as the 🦁🦁🦁 win a penalty shootout for the first time ever in the #fifaworldcup.#Russia2018 #quarterfinals Are the fans going over the top❓https://t.co/4CnoIiXvKq — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 4, 2018

Jordan Henderson had his penalty saved by David Ospina, but Mateus Uribe spared his blushes by hitting the crossbar before Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s spot-kick.

“It’s a young team but we’ve grown up a lot on that pitch tonight,” Kane told the BBC. “We know obviously in the past England haven’t done great and it was great to get that one off our back.

“In the shootout, we had to stand up and that’s what we have done. We are through to the next round and that is the most important thing.”

Kane knows there is still plenty of work for the Three Lions to do, but he feels that the dramatic win over Los Cafeteros has given his side cause for self-confidence.

“It will give us huge belief. There’s still a long way to go but this will give us more belief than ever — and the fans back home. They are enjoying it and we are too.”

England’s last penalty shootout win at a major tournament came against Spain at Euro 96.