FIFA World Cup Predictions: Belgium V Brazil

In the second FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash of the competition, two heavyweights compete as Belgium look to end Brazil’s ride in the competition.

Both teams were highly rated early in the competition and have lived up to their expectations but with only one spot reserved in the semi-finals and two proud nations fighting, it should be a very interesting battle when they meet on the pitch.

With superstar players from either side, this clash is very likely to be a battle everyone will watch and it should be entertaining from start until the finish.

Below are some of the pointers from either teams leading up to their battle and who I believe will end up as victors in a clash of titans.

BRAZIL HAVE FOUND THEIR GROOVE

The disappointment in the 2014 World Cup seems to be buried in the past as Brazil are now only a few wins away from lifting the World Cup in Russia.

With so many powerhouse teams making early exits, the way has been paved for the South American giants to finally find their spot back atop the national football rankings.

The road has not always been smooth for Brazil in the World Cup, but that doesn’t seem to be a bad thing as they were surprisingly held by Switzerland in their first game.

Recovering, they went on to win their next two group stage games to set-up a meeting against Mexico in the round-of-16.

In the 2-0 victory, the Brazilians displayed the performance that most have become accustomed to seeing, a free-flowing game that perfectly pairs dazzling spectacle with incredible precision.

Superstars Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Jesus Gabriel have been tough assignments for all defences that have faced them so far, and the Belgian back line will undoubtedly be tested against the Brazilians.

With a set gameplan that highlights their strengths in every third of the pitch, it is easy to see why the Brazilians are not only favourites against their quarterfinal opponents, but also in the entire competition.

BELGIANS READY TO RUMBLE

With their toughest task to date, Belgium have also shown that they are a force in the World Cup and the Brazilians should not take them lightly or else they might see themselves flying back to South America earlier than expected.

In the group stages, the Belgians went unbeaten, easily winning their first two games before outlasting the England squad to win their group.

From there, they faced a tough Japan squad who tested them early in the game.

Finding themselves down 2-0, the Belgians fought their way back to level the score, before an injury time winner saw them complete an epic comeback that should only help them as they face Brazil.

Facing adversity in the round-of-16, Belgium now know that they have the tools to score goals and be dominant when needed, and this should come in handy when they face Neymar and company.

Not to be overshadowed by their upcoming opponents, names like Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are also part of the elite players in football.

Battling the finesse and flowing style of play of the Brazilians, the Belgians should stick to their game plan and use their precise passing and physical play to throw their opponents off their game plan and possibly get the victory.

PREDICTION

This should be another intriguing quarterfinal clash between two teams with realistic claims of being World Cup champions.

Belgium coasted for most of the competition but were given a hard time by a Japanese team lacking the talent that Brazil have.

If the Europeans find themselves in a similar hole they found themselves in the round-of-16, it would be extremely difficult for them to bounce back given Brazil’s penchant to maintain possession and eat up time when it is on their side.

With that, Brazil is likely to end up with a win and edge closer to a sixth World Cup.