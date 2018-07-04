FIFA World Cup Round of 16 goals: Most crucial STUNNERS

By Ced Seredrica

Here are the top 5 open play goals from the World Cup Round of 16 based on difficulty, skill, and importance (in no particular order):

Benjamin Pavard, 57’ France vs Argentina

The Stuttgart full back scored a sublime finish from outside the box, reminiscent of Ricardo Quaresma’s goal against Iran. Pavard found himself on the edge of the box and struck a first time volley with the outside of his boot, making skimming contact which made the ball drift away from the Argentine Keeper and into the top corner to bring back the scores level and give France the momentum.

Edinson Cavani, 62’ Uruguay vs Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain ace Edinson Cavani made sure that it was La Celeste that went through to the quarter-finals by scoring the winner. After a Uruguay breakaway, Rodrigo Bentancur found Cavani who curled in a superb effort far from the reach of Portugal’s goal-keeper Rui Patricio.

Genki Haraguchi, 48’ Belgium vs Japan

Haraguchi goal against Belgium. Japan take the lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/6KpotO63zA — InterYaSkriniar 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@InterYaSkriniar) July 2, 2018

Japan takes the unexpected lead from Belgium after Jan Vertonghen failed to intercept a Gaku Shibasaki through ball towards the path of Haraguchi with the Hannover star making no mistake by driving a low effort into the corner.

Emil Forsberg, 66’ Sweden vs Switzerland

Sweden’s midfielder Emil Forsberg ice-breaker! After receiving a square ball from Victor Lindelof at the edge of the box, Forsberg lashed a low shot straight into the keeper only for it to get deflected by a Swiss player and straight into the back of the net to give the Swedes the win.

Mario Mandzukic, 4’ Croatia vs Denmark

The Juventus marksman levelled the terms after an early Denmark goal in the first minute. Mandzukic capitalised on a botched clearance by the Danes to bury an effort behind Kasper Schmeichel and into the left corner.

Honourable mentions

Angel Di Maria, 41’ France vs Argentina

Takashi Inui, 52’ Belgium vs Japan