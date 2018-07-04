Zhirkov an injury concern for Russia

World Cup hosts Russia are sweating on the fitness of experienced defender Yuri Zhirkov ahead of their quarter-final clash against Croatia on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was taken off at half-time in the round-of-16 tie against Spain, as the Golden Eagles won on penalties to eliminate the 2010 champions from the tournament.

Zhirkov was replaced by Vladimir Granat, who could be given the nod to start in Sochi if his compatriot does not recover in time.

The Zenit left-back is now undergoing treatment on a calf injury and is racing against time to be fit for this weekend’s crunch encounter.

“In the coming days he will undergo treatment at the location of the national team,” read a statement on Russia’s social media account.

“The exact terms of his return at the moment cannot be revealed.”