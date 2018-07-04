Obi Mikel’s father released after kidnap

The father of Nigeria’s World Cup captain John Obi Mikel has been freed after he was kidnapped last week, Nigerian police said on Tuesday.

Obi senior was seized at gunpoint last Thursday in the town of Enugu, but was released after his son paid a ransom of 10 million naira (around US$28,000).

“Michael Obi, the father of the (Super) Eagles captain, is free,” a police spokesman revealed late on Monday.

He was set free unharmed, and walked about five kilometres to find help following his release.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the case, he said.

It is not the first time he has been kidnapped. Obi senior was previously abducted in the central city of Jos in 2011.

Obi Mikel captained the Super Eagles in Russia. They were knocked out by Argentina in their final Group D match.

He said that he was aware his father had been kidnapped before the final match, but insisted on playing.

“I was confused. I did not know what to do, but in the end I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down,” Obi Mikel told ESPN.

“I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first. I was told that they would shoot my dad instantly if I reported to the authorities or told anybody.

“And I did not want to discuss it with the coach because I did not want my issue to become a distraction to the coach or the rest of the team on the day of such an important game. So as much as I wanted to discuss it with the coach, I could not do it.”