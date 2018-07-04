FIFA World Cup

Reaction as England finally slay penalty curse

England moved into the last-8 of the World Cup on Tuesday night after winning on penalties for the first time in their World Cup history.

The Three Lions triumphed 4-3 after the game had finished 1-1 following extra time, Colombia’s Yerry Mina cancelling out Harry Kane’s penalty with a dramatic injury-time header.

Jordan Pickford was the hero, dramatically saving Carlos Bacca’s spot-kick before Eric Dier stepped up to stroke home the decisive goal and send England into delirium.

The win sets up a quarter-final tie against Sweden in Samara on Saturday, but more importantly it ended a dire run for the Three Lions, who had lost all three of their previous shootouts in World Cups.

Their semi-final with Germany at Italia ‘90 (4-3), the last-16 tie to Argentina at France ‘98, and the a quarter-final (3-1) loss to Portugal in 2006 all ended in defeat.

Those shootout defeats, along with three others at European Championships (1996, 2004, and 2012) were etched in the memories of any England fan old enough to remember.

So you can forgive them for celebrating like they’d actually won the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with ecstatic fans finally with a shootout victory to celebrate

