Reaction as England finally slay penalty curse

England moved into the last-8 of the World Cup on Tuesday night after winning on penalties for the first time in their World Cup history.

The Three Lions triumphed 4-3 after the game had finished 1-1 following extra time, Colombia’s Yerry Mina cancelling out Harry Kane’s penalty with a dramatic injury-time header.

Jordan Pickford was the hero, dramatically saving Carlos Bacca’s spot-kick before Eric Dier stepped up to stroke home the decisive goal and send England into delirium.

The win sets up a quarter-final tie against Sweden in Samara on Saturday, but more importantly it ended a dire run for the Three Lions, who had lost all three of their previous shootouts in World Cups.

Their semi-final with Germany at Italia ‘90 (4-3), the last-16 tie to Argentina at France ‘98, and the a quarter-final (3-1) loss to Portugal in 2006 all ended in defeat.

Those shootout defeats, along with three others at European Championships (1996, 2004, and 2012) were etched in the memories of any England fan old enough to remember.

So you can forgive them for celebrating like they’d actually won the World Cup.

What a reaction to England finally winning a penalty shootout! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xn7vwvhbMe — FootyYapper (@FootyYapper) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with ecstatic fans finally with a shootout victory to celebrate

Things we learnt from #COLENG… 1. Sweden 🇸🇪 v England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2. Jordan saves Henderson 👏🏻

3. England now win shootouts AND 4. IT'S SOOOOO COMING HOME!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #WorldCup — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) July 3, 2018

Not sure if I'm alive or dead. I think I just saw England win on pens. Gonna check prices of an atomic shelter if I wake up. #WorldCup #ENGCOL #ItsComingHome (* not to be taken literally) pic.twitter.com/Dawfa17jt8 — FootballStadiums360 (@stadiums360) July 3, 2018

England winning the penalty shootout is even better with the Titanic music… pic.twitter.com/YYlWhaonfG — Samuel (@Swpah) July 3, 2018

I can’t sleep. I’m still buzzing. Have I really just seen England WIN a penalty shoot out and qualify for the World Cup Quarter Finals?! #ItsComingHome 😬🤪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🦁🤞❤️ — Bec. (@Becca_Ashleigh) July 3, 2018

Did that really happen?

Worth remembering that @HKane has scored in EVERY single game as captain, has bagged with EVERY shot on target at this #WorldCup and is currently 2 clear in the race for the golden boot 👢#England — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 3, 2018

Hi @itvfootball You seem to be showing England winning a penalty shootout Surely this isn't right? — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) July 3, 2018

WHAT IS THIS EMOTION THAT I AM FEELING? ENGLAND JUST WON A PENALTY SHOOT OUT. I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD LIVE TO SEE THIS DAY. EVERYTHING IN LIFE FEELS SUDDENLY POSSIBLE. GOD BLESS YOU JORDAN PICKFORD. GOD BLESS YOU ERIC DIER. GOD BLESS YOU FOOTBALL — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 3, 2018

England let them score in last minute so they could win on penalties. Southgate is a genius. No fear. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) July 3, 2018