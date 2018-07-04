Forsberg strike sees Sweden progress

Sweden reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after a narrow 1-0 victory over Switzerland at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

Berg and Ekdal waste first-half chances

Sommer saves Berg volley

Forsberg (66′) beats Sommer via deflection

Lang (90′) shown straight red card

Match Summary

Janne Andersson’s side hardly put a foot wrong in defence and Robin Olsen was rarely troubled, as a solitary strike from Emil Forsberg in the second half sent the Swiss packing from the tournament in Russia.

Full Report

Xherdan Shaqiri looked to put Switzerland on the front foot in the opening minute with a shot from 25 yards out on the right that went wide of the near post.

Olsen was called into action for the first time on seven yards when Steven Zuber cut inside from the left and drew a routine save out of the keeper from an angle 17 yards out.

There were two promising chances for Sweden within the next minute as Marcus Berg lashed an effort high and wide of the near post from 12 yards out after being played in by Ola Toivonen, while Albin Ekdal smashed a volley over the crossbar from 19 yards out when the Swiss have away possession cheaply.

However, both teams struggled to build on that early start due to sloppy passing, and the contest became tightly contested.

Shaqiri delivered a fine cross from the right on 24 minutes that picked out Zuber, who was unable to keep his header down. Yann Sommer was finally tested four minutes later when he denied Berg with a diving save from a left-footed volley hit into the ground from 14 yards out.

Die Nati grew in confidence as the half progressed and Ricardo Rodriguez tried to catch Olsen off his line in the 32nd minute with a free-kick on the left that lacked the power to beat the keeper, before Granit Xhaka was given time and space to line up a shot from 35 yards out that flew over the target two minutes later.

Blerim Dzemaili should have done better when he blazed over from 16 yards out after running onto Zuber’s cutback from the right on 39 minutes, and it almost proved costly as the Blagult went close on two occasions moments later.

Forsberg saw his 40th-minute free-kick deflect off the wall and fly just wide of the left post with Sommer Stranded, before Ekdal wasted the chance of the first half as he volleyed over at the back post after being picked out by Mikael Lustig’s cross on the right.

The pattern repeated itself in the second half with few clear-cut opportunities at either end. Toivonen had an early sighter when fired over in the 49th minute after receiving the ball inside the area from Viktor Claesson.

It took a slice of luck to break the deadlock on 66 minutes and it was the Swedish fans celebrating. Forsberg collected the ball on the left and shifted the ball to the right to get past his marker before seeing his shot deflected into the top-left corner of the net by Akanji.

Ekdal threatened to double their lead three minutes later with a sharp turn to get away from his marker and send a volley over from 21 yards out.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men threw a number of crosses into the box and won numerous corners without success, as the Swedes held firm at the back.

Haris Seferovic managed to out-jump his marker in stoppage time to get on the end of Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross from the left, but his header was too close to Olsen.

There was still drama to come, though, when a penalty was overturned after a review from VAR.

After being sent clean through on goal by Isaac Kiese Thelin on the counter, Martin Olsson was pushed in the back by Michael Lang and tumbled inside the box. Lang was red-carded for denying a goalscoring chance and the referee pointed to the spot.

However, upon viewing the incident on the pitch-side screen, the match official reversed his decision and gave a free-kick to Sweden just outside the box. Sommer parried away Toivonen’s curler and the final whistle seconded seconds later to the joy of Sweden.