Twitter roasts Neymar after antics

The twitterverse had a full go at Neymar following another painful performance in Brazil’s Round of 16 win over Mexico on Tuesday.
The superstar striker is known for drawing fouls on the pitch and has no doubt developed a reputation among referees for doing so.
Case in point: While down ‘injured’ (we’ll never know), an impatient Miguel Layun of Mexico went to retrieve the ball and initiated a sneaky step on Neymar’s ankle…
Fair or foul? 😳 pic.twitter.com/XMJUEzEctz
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018
While it looked intentional, the delayed reaction from Neymar suggests it wasn’t as painful as he lead it out to be, so it was likely an attempt to get officials to card Layun. There was no card issued and Neymar’s dubious reputation lives on. It’s a pity, because the PSG star can certainly ride tackles when he wants to.
The reaction on twitter made for a few chuckles…
Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018
And the Oscar goes to #Neymar @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/Jv1vvymRL4
— Rebeca (@rebecator_) July 2, 2018
The judges agree, Neymar's diving has been a disgrace… #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wJy0wGkpVM
— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 3, 2018
Really, someone give Neymar an Oscar already!#BRAMEX #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fKMA3DGSvR
— Deepa Kurup (@deepakurup) July 2, 2018
Neymar rolling. Disgusting. Lost all respect for the guy. #Neymar #neymarjr #Simulation #Diving pic.twitter.com/zNhjxXOxA6
— Orac (@TerryThomas68) July 2, 2018
Whenever @neymarjr goes down, the world responds in the words of #RonBurgundy. #BRAMEX #WorldCup #diving pic.twitter.com/eJAh43yEaY
— Doug Collins (@DougCollinsUX) July 2, 2018