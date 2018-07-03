Neymar: I don’t want to steal World Cup limelight

After Brazil’s 2-0 win over Mexico booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, Man-of-the-Match Neymar played down his importance.

In a video posted on Instagram by Budweiser, Neymar was asked if this year’s tournament was “Neymar’s World Cup” following the exits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I don’t want it to be Neymar’s cup. I want it to be Brazil’s,” he said. “I think the group is more important than individuals.”

The PSG forward scored his second goal of the World Cup in the Selecao’s last 16 victory. Although he claimed to be thinking more about the team than himself, he admitted his relief at being able to contribute following his return from injury.

“I just got back after a difficult few months because of my injury. I pushed myself hard to be here,” he said.

“I think that it’s a display of endurance and willpower, of wanting to represent my country. I wanted to be in a World Cup once more with my teammates.”

Brazil will face Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday following the Red Devils’ 3-2 comeback win over Japan.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18h00 GMT.