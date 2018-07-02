Hierro: We’re all suffering from World Cup heartbreak

The Spain camp is hurting following their elimination from the World Cup in the round of 16 after losing to Russia on penalties, according to coach Fernando Hierro.

Spain had a difficult tournament in Russia, managing just one victory in four matches, but Hierro praised the efforts of the players since he replaced Julen Lopetegui as the coach of his country on the eve of the World Cup.

Hierro told a press conference: “Like all Spaniards, we had high hopes and dreams and we are sad that we couldn’t do it for the millions of people who were following the game back home.

“This was just a question of football, of winning and losing. I can safely say that we can all look each other in the eye. The players have been extraordinary for their effort, their professionalism, and their solidarity.

“There is a lot of pain in the delegation, the players, the coaching staff, and the workers. We had great hopes for this World Cup and it wasn’t to be. But I have no complaints against anybody.”

The 50-year-old suggested he had no regrets about taking charge of the national team amid difficult circumstances, following the sacking of Lopetegui due to his alleged failure to inform Spain’s football federation that he had accepted an offer from Real Madrid.

“The situation was what it was; there is no sense in looking back. I put my head on the line to be coach two days before the Portugal match,” said Hierro. “I thought I had to do it and I accept the consequences.”