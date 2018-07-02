Rashford ready to step up for penalty shootout

England forward Marcus Rashford has revealed he is willing to take a penalty should their last 16 clash with Colombia head to a shootout.

Should the game on Tuesday get that far, Gareth Southgate’s side will have to overcome their reputation for being notoriously poor in penalty shootouts.

Since they last won one in a major tournament (against Spain at Euro 1996), England have lost six. Most recently, they were eliminated from Euro 2012 by Italy.

Despite having never taken a senior penalty, 20-year-old Rashford is ready to help the Three Lions put their woes to bed should push come to shove.

“I think he (manager Gareth Southgate) knows the players who are confident in those circumstances. I’d be willing to step forward,” Rashford said.

“Not everybody here is a penalty taker for their club. It’s more if you feel comfortable taking one, which I do, that’s the way you go about it.

“If you don’t feel comfortable you have to be honest with yourself. That gives the team the best chance.”

Southgate, who himself missed a penalty against Germany in a Euro 96 semi-final, revealed that the Three Lions have been working through penalty strategies since March.

As England prepare for their first knockout fixture, they will be eager to put to bed the ghosts of tournaments past.