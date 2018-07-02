Shinji Kagawa determined to fire Japan to World Cup glory

Japan star Shinji Kagawa is aware that he will have to be at his best if his side are to have any chance of beating Belgium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Having successfully negotiated their way out of Group H as they finished second behind Colombia, the Samurai Blue now face a tough test on Monday against a talent-laden Belgium side, boasting the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Japan have reached the knockout round of the World Cup in three of the past five editions but are yet to make a quarter-final appearance, and have it all to do if they are to achieve that at Russia 2018.

And, while Kagawa has already netted once so far in the tournament – converting a penalty to open the scoring in their 2-1 triumph over Colombia – he is aware that he will have to improve if his side are to upset the Belgians at the Rostov Arena.

“I didn’t take a single shot [in the 2-2 draw against Senegal],” said the Borussia Dortmund attacker, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“I need to get back into the vital area with the ball at my feet.

“It’s important to the team that I do, and – unless I take it upon myself to do so – I don’t see ourselves having too many opportunities.

“They [Belgium] seem to start games slowly based on what I’ve seen. Things like that we have been talking about amongst the team and it’s something we need to take advantage of.

“We need to show them we’re not going to be easy with so much at stake here. Be it 50-50s or chasing down loose balls, we have to show them the underdogs are prepared to put up a fight.

“They’re not a team we will be able to beat easily. If and when things don’t go our way, we need to persevere and stick to the game plan.

“The way I look at it, we’ve got 120 minutes to figure them out and we need to stay focused throughout the match.”

And, considering how the likes of Argentina, Portugal and Spain have all been eliminated in the Round of 16, Kagawa believes Japan have reason to believe they can claim another big scalp.

“We’re confident at the moment,” added the 29-year-old.

“We’ve been making the finer adjustments as we’ve come along.

“We have a chance to accomplish what Japanese football has never done before. We’re trying to go where none of us have gone before and I really hope we can achieve what we set out to achieve.