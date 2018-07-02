Ospina: Colombia better now than in 2014

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has claimed that Los Cafeteros are a better team now than they were in 2014, when they reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

If they are to match their achievements in Brazil, Colombia will need to beat England in Tuesday’s last 16 clash at the Spartak Stadium.

They head into the game in the ideal form to do so. Despite having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opening match, Jose Pekerman’s side responded well with a 3-0 win over Poland before a 1-0 defeat of Senegal helped them to top spot in Group H.

“We are a better team than four years ago,” Ospina told reporters. “We are together, more experienced and a stronger squad of players than we were in Brazil.”

“We have experience and good quality. Our players play in the best clubs, the best leagues, and are used to playing in matches of this size, so nothing will frighten us.”

The South Americans face another in-form side in the last 16. Although they were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their final group stage game, England showed promising signs during a 2-1 win over Tunisia and 6-1 drubbing of Panama.

Nevertheless, Ospina, who plays in England for Arsenal, claims to be unfazed by the challenge of taking them on.

“England are a good team, but we did not mind who it was we would face,” he said. “We just know we will give everything for our country and take strength from the support.”