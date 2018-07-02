2018 World Cup: Possible replacements for Sampaoli

Argentina surprisingly had an early exit in the FIFA World Cup after bowing out in the round-of-16 stages after a 4-3 loss to France.

Runners-up in 2014, the South American team were a shell of their former self and many are pointing to tactics of current coach Jorge Sampaoli as the biggest culprit of their fall from grace.

Even in the group stages, the Argentines appeared to be sluggish and were having difficulty breaking down opponents despite having star players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

Furthermore, their poor defence was exposed as their rivals constantly threatened and they had difficulty stopping opponents from scoring.

Now there are rumours surrounding the Argentina camp that the former Sevilla boss may be set to step down after only arriving in 2017.

If the news turns out to be true and Sampaoli steps down, here are some possible replacements who can lead Argentina back to glory.

ALEJANDRO SABELLA

Argentina can decide to run things back and rekindle their relationship with Alejandro Sabella.

The 63-year-old was at the helm for the Argentines from 2011 to 2014. With this, he led the nation to the final back in 2014. Before the 1-0 loss to Germany in the World Cup, Argentina were very efficient as they did not trail at any time during the competition before the final game and they were a well-organised squad.

Despite not boasting a very flashy style of play, Sabella was lauded for being able to create a system that helped Messi flourish as and display his talents as one of the best players in the game – something that was apparently missing throughout the World Cup competition in Russia.

Since departing his spot with Argentina, Sabella has not coached a team and may have enjoyed his four-year vacation enough to rekindle the hunger of international competition with the nation.

DIEGO SIMEONE

One of the most sought-after managers may be a good fit for the national team and Diego Simeone may finally agree to leave Atletico Madrid if this opportunity presents itself.

The Argentine is only 48 years old but is wanted by so many big teams across Europe as he has helped Atletico become one of the better teams in the La Liga despite not having the same money as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With over 100 international caps for his country, Simeone has also expressed his desire to coach for the national team one day, and this might be the perfect time for him to step in.

His style of coaching is very different from the current tactics implored by Argentina and the aggressive play should be beneficial to the national team brimming with talent in the offensive end.

MARCELO GALLARDO

Another option is with current River Plate manager, Marcelo Gallardo.

Only 42 years old, the Argentine also played for the national team and played two FIFA World Cups as an attacking midfielder.

The strength Gallardo has in his coaching acumen is that he is able to carve relationships with players and can connect with them in a way that brings out the best with those he handles.

This can come in handy especially with talks that the dressing room was in disarray for Argentina during the World Cup as there was a rift between the players and the coach.

With Gallardo at the helm, he can shape the team in a similar way that he’s done with River Plate; as a team with a strong attacking identity but still have a steady presence on the defensive end.

At such a young age, Gallardo is part of the new breed of coaches who can create bonds with players – something that the team needs if they want to return as one of the top teams in 2022.

Who do you think is the best fit if Sampaoli leaves?